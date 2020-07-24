Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) HEFFX Technical Analysis

$SOHU #Sohu #Nasdaq #USA #China #Trading #Markets

Business Summary

SOHU.COM LTD is a China-based online media, search and game service company principally engaged in the provision of online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices.

The Company mainly operates its businesses through three segments, including the Sohu segment, the Sogou segment and the Changyou segment.

The Sohu segment’s main business is the brand advertising business, which offers to users, over Sohu’s matrices of Chinese language online media, various content, products and services across multiple Internet-enabled devices such as PCs, mobile phones and tablets.

The Sogou segment is mainly engaged in search and search-related business, including search and search-related advertising services, as well as Internet value-added services (IVAS).

The Changyou segment is engaged in online game business; the platform channel business, which consists primarily of online advertising and IVAS; and the cinema advertising business.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 9.14.

The projected upper bound is: 11.50.

The projected lower bound is: 8.92.

The projected closing price is: 10.21.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 3 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 40.3101. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.64. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -74. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SOHU.COM LTD closed down -0.450 at 10.170. Volume was 45% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 8% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 10.660 10.760 10.140 10.170 299,194

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 10.74 8.93 9.48 Volatility: 73 90 92 Volume: 478,768 550,257 459,974

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SOHU.COM LTD is currently 7.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of SOHU.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on SOHU.O and have had this outlook for the last 27 periods. our momentum oscillator has set a new 14-period low while the security price has not. This is a bearish divergence.