Soap Vs Hand Sanitizer: Science Says ‘Soap and Hot Water Wins’

#soap #water #CDC #C19cronavirus #washing #hands

IF YOU WANT MARKETS TO RECOVER READ THIS AND WEAR A MEDICAL MASK

Studies have shown that good hand hygiene can help slow the transmission of C-19 coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that using soap and water is the best way to kill germs.

If that is not available, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

The reason soap is the superior choice over sanitizers is that it can break down the fatty layer that envelops virus molecules in 30 secs. That is because soap contains amphiphilic molecules, which attach to the fatty membrane of the virus and dissolve it.

Hand sanitizers also have these molecules, but take much longer to break down the outer layer than soap does.

A Japanese study revealed that it takes 4 mins for hand sanitizers to kill the flu virus.

In order for the sanitizer to be effective, you have to use it correctly you should use enough to cover all surfaces of your hands. Many people only use a dab on their palms and that is not sufficient to disinfect. “Too much is better than too little,” said Dr. Zeke J McKinney of Minnesota’s HealthPartners Riverway Clinic.

Another reason that washing your hands with soap and water works better is that the friction used when scrubbing your hands can get into every nook and cranny, destroying more pathogens and washing them down the drain,

While there are are a lot of studies on the efficacy of soap or hand sanitizers in killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for C-19 coronavirus, experts say that while soap and water is the preferred choice, using sanitizer is better than not washing your hands a all..

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!