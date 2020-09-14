#snorers #die #C19coronavirus #OSA

People with OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) have almost 3X a greater risk of dying from C-19 coronavirus if they are admitted to a hospital.

That is the result of an analysis of 18 studies on the relationship between sleep apnea and the coronavirus by researchers from the University of Warwick in England.

The scientists found that people who suffer from the condition, which is characterized by snoring and choking when the muscles of the throat temporarily relax, believe that the inflammation triggered by C-19 increases complications for sufferers.

OSA is already associated with other known risk factors for the China virus such as obesity and diabetes. However, the scientists believe that patients with these conditions should be aware that sleep apnea increases their risk , adding that more research is needed to determine how much of an impact it actually has on C-19 outcomes.

In 1 of the studies the researchers examined showed that in 1,300 people with diabetes and sleep apnea, the risk of death was 2.8X higher after 7 days in the hospital.

In Finland, a separate study revealed that a “disproportionate number of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 had pre-existing OSA.”

Approximately 22-M people in the US suffer from OSA, the British researchers warned that “this group of patients should be more aware that obstructive sleep apnea could be an additional risk for COVID-19.”

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!