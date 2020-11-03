Small Lips? Fillers Are Not Your Only Option

Many women see this craze for lip fillers and think it is the only option they have, but that is not true at all. There is one more thing to consider, something less extreme that may just make your lips that little bit wider and improve that gummy smile. It will be as if your overlined lips have come to life.

Lip Botox, also known as Lip Flip temporarily relaxes the part of the muscle over the upper lip, causing the lip to roll slightly upward so it appears more voluminous and defined. This muscle relaxation can also help smooth vertical lines around the lips making them more defined.

The typical Botox lip flip costs $80 – $200 per treatment.

The typical lip filler costs $300 – $1500 per treatment.

Meaning that it is definitely worth a try to test out how well the Botox works for you before getting any injections.

Or if you plan on getting injections and you have a small surface area of lip, then to pair the 2 treatments together so your lips aren’t just pouting forward but are full overall.

Always consider every option of treatment before getting one that is just in style at the moment, lip fillers don’t fit everyone’s face, but wider lips can.