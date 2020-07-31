Six Perfections Preview: Wedding Dance sets the pace

The 2020 edition of this race for 2-year-old fillies over 7 furlongs, which takes place on Saturday over the Deauville straight course, is the third to be labelled Group 3. The Prix Six Perfections Sky Sports Racing (Gr3) is a tribute to the Niarchos homebred filly born in 2000 and the winner, among others, of the Prix Marcel Boussac (Gr1), the Prix Jacques Le Marois (Gr1) and the Breeders’Cup Mile (Gr1). The race has already revealed a real champion with Elusive Kate, who went on the two next years by winning two consecutive editions of the Prix Rothschild (Gr1) over the Deauville mile.

There are six fillies to start this year and all are racing for the first time in a Group race.

1. CHÉRIE AMOUR (f2, FRA by Shalaa and Angel Falls, by Kingmambo)

Trained at Chantilly, bought € 250,000 at the Deauville yearling sales, she finished third for her debut in May over 5 furlongs. She won on her next outing on a softer ground over the Clairefontaine 7 furlong-trip. Lately, she rubbed shoulders with Rougir, who beat her in a final effort just as she seemed to catch her breath.

2. COEURSAMBA (f2, FRA by The Wow Signal and Maréchale, by Anabaa)

Trained in Deauville, she was bought for €40,000 at the Deauville yearling sales. Third for her debut as a front-runner at Lyon-Parilly, she won on her second outing, again over 6 furlongs but at Saint-Cloud, on a single final burst of speed.

3. PLACE D’IENA (f2, FRA by Rajsaman and Equity Card, by Dubai Destination)

Trained at Chantilly, she did not find a buyer at € 3,000 at the Deauville yearling sales. Bought € 23,009 after her victorious debut in a claiming race at Dieppe, she won again for her second outing, again over 7 furlongs but at Compiègne in a Class 2 race. Favourite for a third win at Vichy, she led and fought gallantly to finally settle for third place.

4. WEDDING DANCE (f2, IRE by Invincible Spirit and Wadaa, by Dynaformer)

Trained in England, bought £ 600,000 at the Newmarket yearling sales, she was beaten on her 7-furlongs debut at Newmarket after having long looked like a potential winner, was then declared a non-runner due to the soft ground, but she won very easily last, again at Newmarket over 7 furlongs, leading all the way.

5. ROUGIR (f2, FRA by Territories and Summer Moon, by Elusive City)

Trained near Marseilles, bought € 55,000 at the yearling sales in Deauville, she won for her debut over this distance at Chantilly and confirmed with an impressive burst of speed at Saint-Cloud by pipping Chérie Amour on the wire.

6. SEE THE ROSE (f2, IRE by Kendargent and Xaarienne, by Xaar)

Trained at Chantilly, bought € 180,000 at the Deauville yearling sales, she won by a whisker as the favourite for her debut at Chantilly, and over 5 furlongs. Also favourite for her second outing, she dominated more easily in a well-composed field at Deauville over 6 furlongs and will now be extended again by an extra furlong.