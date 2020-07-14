Sitting on a Pile of Cash 3.0? Let’s Rebuild America’s Infrastructure

#Wesco #America #infrastructure #supplychain #industrial #construction

$WCC

Wesco looks to be a very solid play for investors looking at the coming US infrastructure build-out.

Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government markets.

The company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating and original equipment manufacturers products, construction materials and supply chain management and logistics services.

It offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, as well as automation, controls and motors.

The company was founded in Y 1922 and is HQ’d in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

My price target is 70 Vs posted consensus target at 45.90, and Wesco International stock closed most Monday at 36.42/share. The 52 wk trading range is 13.52 – 61.32.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish bias in here. There is Strong Support at 34.93 and Key resistance is at 48.29, a clear break over that mark augers the 70 call.

