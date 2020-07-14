Sitting on a Pile of Cash 3.0? Let’s Rebuild America’s Infrastructure

By on

Sitting on a Pile of Cash 3.0? Let’s Rebuild America’s Infrastructure

#Wesco #America #infrastructure #supplychain #industrial #construction

$WCC

Wesco looks to be a very solid play for investors looking at the coming US infrastructure build-out.

Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government markets.

The company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating and original equipment manufacturers products, construction materials and supply chain management and logistics services.

It offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, as well as automation, controls and motors.

The company was founded in Y 1922 and is HQ’d in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

My price target is 70 Vs posted consensus target at 45.90, and Wesco International stock closed most Monday at 36.42/share. The 52 wk trading range is 13.52 – 61.32.

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish bias in here. There is Strong Support at 34.93 and Key resistance is at 48.29, a clear break over that mark augers the 70 call.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , ,

Sitting on a Pile of Cash 3.0? Let’s Rebuild America’s Infrastructure added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge. Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Sitting on a Cash Pile 3.0? US Infrastructure is on the Horizon
  2. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trades ex-Dividend on 5 May
  3. F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shuts Maranello Factory Down
  4. F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Team in Self Isolation