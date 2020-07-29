Sitting on a Pile of Cash 3.0? A Strong Power Producer for Aggressive Participants

$NRG

NRG Energy has made good run the lows, and still sees solid Northside for aggressive participants.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is an integrated independent power producer that owns and operates 27 gigawatts (GW) of conventional and renewable generating capacity in the United States and serves 3-M retail customers in Texas and the Northeast.

NRG derives revenue from the sale of electricity in the wholesale and retail markets and the sale of capacity. The company also owns a 64.5% interest in NRG Yield, a publicly traded, dividend growth-oriented company that owns 5 GW of long-term contracted renewable assets.

NRG announced last Friday that it is buying Centrica’s North American energy business in a $3.6-B deal that will 2X the number of homes and businesses NRG serves across the US and Canada. The all-cash deal to buy Direct Energy gives NRG 3-M more retail customers and is expected to generate about $740-M in annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Investors receive a 3.51% dividend. My price target is 77. The consensus target is 43.18, and NRG Energy stock closed at 33.74 Friday Vs it 52 wk trading range at 19.54 to 41.78. Key indicators are flashing Very Bullish with Strong Support at 33.61 and light resistance overhead.

Trading to the target would be a strong 100% gainer.

NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in Y 1989 and is HQ’d in Princeton, New Jersey.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!