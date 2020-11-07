Sitting on a Cash Pole 8.0? Residential Real Estate Sales and Services Back on Pace

#cash #RealEstate #residential #sales #service

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) broke out on 29 October at 11.95 and confirmed on 6 November at 12.24, garnering a Cash Pile Buy rating with a target price of 33.20 into Y 2021.

The Key support is at 10.42 and the resistance is Nil as of the 12.24 close Friday.

Our overall technical analysis for RLGY is Bullish with all of our Key technical indicators flashing Very Bullish in here.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services.

It operates through 4 segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group.

The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

As of 31 December 2019, this segment’s real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 18,500 offices and 302,400 independent sales agents worldwide.

The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby’s International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes.

The Realogy Title Group segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

The Realogy Leads Group segment offers home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients, such as insurance companies and credit unions under affinity services programs; and broker-to-broker business includes referrals generated by brokers affiliated with the realogy broker network.

Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in Y 2006 and is HQ’d in Madison, New Jersey.

