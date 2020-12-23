Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? This Company Provides Advanced Solution for Oil & Gas Production Worldwide

#cash #Bullish #Buy

$CHX

Champion X Corp. (NYSE:CHX) Confirmed its 9 November breakout Tuesday, 22 December at 13.91, within it 52 wk trading range of 2.89 – 34.80, garnering a HeffX-LTN Buy rating, with a long term Very Bullish analysis

There is Key resistance at 14, and Key support at 11.62, our target price into Y 2021 is 45.22.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce Crude Oil & Nat Gas worldwide.

It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities.

The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Plus, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc.

The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020.

ChampionX Corporation is HQ’d in The Woodlands, Texas.

Have a healthy, Happy Christmas Holiday week, Keep the Faith!