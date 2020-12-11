Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? The Signals are Flashing Bullish for this California Tech Company

#cash #bullish

$SMTC

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) broke out on 4 November at 58.84 and confirmed on 10 December at 69.66 within its 52 wk trading range at 26.03 – 72.27.

Key support is at 69.59 and resistance is NIL and 2 of our 3 Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish today, garnering a Buy signal with a target price of 100 to 107 mid-2021.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms.

The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems.

It serves OEM’s (original equipment manufacturers) and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets.

The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Semtech Corporation was founded in Y 1960 and is HQ’d in Camarillo, California.