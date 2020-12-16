Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Tender Loving Healthcare

#buy #cash #bullish #healthcare

$THC

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC) has just garnered a Cash Pile Buy call.

TLC broke out on 2 November at 26.74 and confirmed on 15 December at 42.30, there is Strong support at 30.26 and No overhead resistance.

The stock is currently trading at 42.30 against it 52 wk trading range of 10.00 – 42.78.

We are Very Bullish THC mid to long term with at price target at 62.50ish.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company.

The company operates through 3 segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer.

Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical, off-campus emergency, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities.

As of 31 December 2019, the company operated 65 hospitals, 24 surgical hospitals, and approximately 159 outpatient centers, as well as 260 ambulatory surgery, 39 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in Y 1975 and is HQ’d in Dallas, Texas

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!