Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Rewards Coming from Continuing Home Renovations

#buy #cash #bullish #homefurnishings

$WSM

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) this home products retailer is reaping the rewards of nationwide home renovations, and Thursday garnered a Buy rating from HeffX-LTN.

WSM broke out on 11 November at 95.78 and confirmed on 16 December at 112.92, the stock is currently at 112.35 within its 52 wk trading range of 26.01 – 114.65, the company pays an annual dividend of 1.89%

Our overall technical outlook for WSM is Very Bullish across the board, as the Key indicators have turned Very Bullish long term. We have a target price into mid and late Y 2021 of of 152.35.

The Key support is 105.37 and the resistance is light 114.07 above that it is NIL.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; products designed for creating childhood memories by decorating nurseries, bedrooms, and play spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women’s and men’s accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores.

As of 2 February 2020, it operated 614 stores comprising 572 stores in 43 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico; 20 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; 3 stores in the United Kingdom; and 129 franchised stores, as well as e-commerce websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, and South Korea.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in Y 1956 and is HQ’d in San Francisco, California.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!