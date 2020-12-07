Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Financials Take the Lead into 2021

#cash #financials #buy

$PRU

Prudential Inc. (NYSE:PRU) broke out on 9 November at 73.45 and confirmed on 4 December at 81.29, garnering a HeffX-LTN Buy rating with a target price into Y 2021 at 121/share.

PRU is trading at 80.80 pre-market Monday with in its 52 wk trading range of 38.62 – 97.24.

Key support is at 70.15 and resistance is Nil, my technical analysis is Very Bullish across the board, as all Key indicators are now flashing Very Bullish in here.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services.

PRU operates through 8 segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

The company offers asset management public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

It provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee plans and affinity groups.

The company develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States.

It also offers individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, SKorea, and other foreign countries, as well as middle income and mass affluent markets. In addition, the company provides 3rd-party life, health, Medicare, and property and casualty products to retail shoppers through its digital and independent agent channels.

It offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and 3rd-party distribution networks.

The company was founded in Y 1875 and is HQ’d in Newark, New Jersey.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!