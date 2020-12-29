Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Early Call on PAE

#cash #Bullish #Buy

$PAE

PAE Inc. (NASDAQ:PAE) broke out on Monday, 28 December at 9.40/share but still within it 52 wk trading range of 3.10-12.76.

The stock now has Strong support at 9.11 and the Key resistance is at 9.99. Our overall technical outlook is still Neutral with a Very Bullish bias as the stock is very oversold

The pattern is a Bullish Doji Star meaning The Bullish Doji Star appears in a downtrend and belongs to the Bullish reversal patterns group. Its occurrence should be confirmed on the following candles.

Our target aligns with the Street’s at 14/share in to Y 2021.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide.

The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Its services include expeditionary construction; national army and police training, and civil infrastructure support; foreign assistance and global stability operations; and criminal justice sector development.

Its customers include the US government, international agencies, and foreign governments.

The company was founded in Y 1955 and is HQ’d in Arlington, Virginia.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!