Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Domestic Banks Will Lead this Next Bull Leg

#cash #banks #financials #BullLeg

$USB

US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) broke out on 5 October at 37.73 and confirmed on 30 November at 43.21, 4 Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish.

The Key support is at 38.22 and resistance is light through 46.44.

The stocks is trading at 44.25 within its 52 wk trading range of 28.36 – 61.11 and pays a dividend of 3.89%. We are Bullish across the board with a 2021 target of 70.28/share.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in 5 segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products, as well as home equity, auto, boat, RV, personal loans, and personal line of credit. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds.

Also, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 2,795 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices.

It operates a network of 4,459 ATMs. The company has a strategic alliance with State Farm Bank.

The company was founded in Y 1863 and is HQ’d in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

