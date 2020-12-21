Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Capital Management the Focus

By on

Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Capital Management the Focus

#cash #bullish #buy #REIT

$NLY

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) broke out at 7.61 on 10 November and confirmed on 18 December at 8.40. Garnering a Buy rating.

All Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish, and our overall analysis is Bullish with a Very Bullish long term. There is Strong support at 8.24 and the resistance is NIL.

NLY pays an annual dividend a 10,48%

The stock is trading at 8.34 within it 52 wk trading range of 3.51 – 10.50. Our target price is 14/share into mid-2021.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets.

The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in Y 1996 and is HQ’d in New York, New York.

Have a healthy, Happy Christmas week, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , ,

Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Capital Management the Focus added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Sitting on a Cash Pile 8.0? Dig This Miner
  2. Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? Food for the Open Road
  3. Sitting on a Cash Pile 8.0? High Energy is a Key Play
  4. Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Tender Loving Healthcare