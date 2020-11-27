Sitting on a Cash Pile 8.0? This Stock is Flying

#cash #aero #flying

$SPR

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) broke out on 5 November at 18.19, and confirmed on 25 November at 36.21 inside its 52 wk trading range of 13.69 – 87.65.

Our call is 105.35 into Y 2021, the support is Strong is 24.11, the resistance is NIL, All of our Key indicators have turned Very Bullish in here.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally.

The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services.

The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, such as fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training.

The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in Y 1927 and is HQ’d in Wichita, Kansas.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!