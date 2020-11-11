Sitting on a Cash Pile 8.0? Social Media Management

#cash #social #media #management

$SPT

Sprout Social Inc. (NYSE:SPT) broke out on 29 August at 29.36 and confirmed on 10 November at 46.30 within its 52 wk trading range of 10.54 – 51.57, the consensus price target is 53.43.

All of our technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board.

The Key support is 45.88, the Key resistance is 50.99

Our target price is 64.70 into Y 2021

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific.

The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

The company’s tools serves a range of use-cases within its customers’ organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. It also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services.

The company serves approximately 23,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, and marketing agencies, as well as government, non-profit, and educational institutions.

Sprout Social, Inc. was founded in Y 2010 and is HQ’d in Chicago, Illinois.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!