Sitting on a Cash Pile 8.0? Home Office Boost

ODP Corp. (NASDAQ:ODP) broke out on 5 November at 24.90 and confirmed on 19 November at 29.22 when all Key technical indicators turned Very Bullish. There is deep support and no overhead resistance

The stock is trading at 29.20 against it 52 wk trading range of 13.60 – 30.89

Our target into Y 2021 is 58.70.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

The company operates in 3 divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom.

The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada.

The Retail division operates a chain of retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and furniture, as well as printing, reproduction, mailing, and shipping services.

As of 28 March 2020, this division operated 1,295 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The CompuCom division offers technology services supporting the distributed technology needs of enterprise organizations in the United States and Canada. It offers a range of solutions, including technology lifecycle management, end user computing and collaboration, service desk, remote technology monitoring and management, and IT workforce solutions.

The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others.

The ODP Corporation was founded in Y 1986 and is HQ’d in Boca Raton, Florida.

