Sitting on a Cash Pile 8.0? Calling this Company a ‘Steel’

#Cash #Buy #Ternium #steel

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) broke out on 29 October at 19.41 and confirmed on 18 November at 21.05 when 3 of the Key turned Very Bullish garning a Buy rating.

The stock closed Thursday in NY at 24.81 against it 52 wk trading rage of 9.59-25.87.

There is Strong support at 19.95 and No overhead resistance.

Our target price into Y 2021 is 42.55.

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

It operates in 2 segments, Steel and Mining.

The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron and sells energy.

The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social, financial, scrap, and engineering and other services.

It serves various companies and small businesses operating in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy, as well as heat, ventilation, and air conditioning industries.

Ternium SA was founded in Y 1961 and is HQ’d in Luxembourg. Ternium SA is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!