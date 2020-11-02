Sitting on a Cash Pile 7.0? Ummmmm

#cash #zen #buy

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) broke out on 26 August at 93.11 and confirmed on 30 October at 110.94, and is currently trading at 112.57. The technical indicators are all Very Bullish across the board in to Y 2021.

Strong support is marked at 107.74 and the resistance is Nil. Thus, garnering a Buy signal today, 2 November with a price target at 147.

News: Zendesk’s Q-4 Sales Outlook Surprises

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific.

Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices, Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software, Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity, Zendesk Sell, a sales CRM (customer relationship management) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams, and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Plus, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution, Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps.

Zendesk, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services to provide enterprise grade CRM solutions for enterprises.

The company was founded in Y 2007 and is HQ’d in San Francisco, California.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!