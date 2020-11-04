Sitting on a Cash Pile 7.0? Performance Apparel Performs

#cash #apparel #performance #buy

$UAA

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) broke out on 10 September at 10.74 and confirmed on 3 November at 14.77. Thus, garnering a LTN Buy rating Wednesday and a price target at 25.35. Key support is 13.77 and the resistance is Nil. The majority of our technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products for running, basketball, cleated sports, training, and outdoor. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, and headwear; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo platforms.

It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, RUSH or RECOVER, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOURBOX, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE, as well as MyFitnessPal, MapMyFitness, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands.

The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 388 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-Commerce websites.

Under Armour, Inc. was founded in Y 1996 and is HQ’d in Baltimore, Maryland.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!