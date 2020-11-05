Sitting on a Cash Pile 7.0? Good Slumber is Key

#sleep #slumber #beds #buy #cash

$SNBR

Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ:SNBR) broke out on 28 September at 28.35 and confirmed on 4 October at 65.02 and is currently trading at 65.84 against its 52 wk and all-time high at 67.12.

The majority of our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish, the Key support is at 64.09 and the resistance is Nil.

Our target price is 102 into 2021.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States.

The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale.

As of 19 February 2020, it operated approximately 610 stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017.

Sleep Number Corporation was founded in Y 1987 and is HQ’d in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!