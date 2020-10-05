Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? This Brand to Expand as Recreation Opens Up

#cash #recreation

Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI): this high-end cooler firm is expanding its portfolio to more everyday items.

Shares have a consensus price target at 56.50, I have a target of 77.20 in mid-2021 as the world of pent up recreation will be in full swing.

The stock is trading Monday at 47.50 +0.61 (1.30%) before hours: 8:10a EDT

Support is Strong at 46.49 and the Key resistance is at 52.68.

The stock broke out on 19 May and has not yet confirmed, so this is a speculative Buy call.

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand.

The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories.

It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes.

It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its website.

The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in Y 2006 and is HQ’d in Austin, Texas.

Have a healthy week,