Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? These Shoes are Sprinters

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) broke out on 24 August at 29.17 and confirmed on 13 October at 38.20 bringing on a Strong Buy rating from Underperform, My price target of 78.00. It has a 34.87 consensus price target.

Support is Strong at 31.21 and the resistance is NIL. My overall technical analysis is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias long term.

The stock closed Tuesday at 37.59 within a 52 wk trading range of 17.86 -47.86

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

It also sells team licensed merchandise for high school and other athletes. In addition, the company operates sites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, and eastbayteamsales.com, as well as footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, footlocker.com.au, runnerspoint.com, sidestep-shoes.com, footlocker.hk, footlocker.sg, and footlocker.my.

As of 16 August 2020, it operated 3,129 retail stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Foot Locker, Inc. was founded in Y 1879 and is HQ’d in NYC, NY.

