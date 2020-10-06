Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? “The Ultimate Validation”

#cash #pile #biopharmaceutical #HHS

$REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) spiked Monday after President Trump received the biotech company’s antibody cocktail to treat Covid-19, the Ultimate Validation.

REGN was raised to Overweight from Neutral by a Wall Street heavy weight with a 690 price call, against our to be confirmed target of 700/share. The stock finished at 605.08+40.28 (+7.13%) in NY.

REGN broke out on 3 September at 577.40, but has not yet confirmed, though our Key indicators are beginning to flash Very Bullish Vs a Neutral technical analysis.

I need a Strong close over 605.08 to confirm the breakout and the breakaway gap, Monday range, 591.15 – 619.97 Vs its 52 wk trading range is at 279.22 – 664.64. Monday’s volume was nearly 7X the average of 745,215.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide.

The company’s products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults.

In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer.

Plus, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases.

The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Vyriad, Inc., as well as has an agreement with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

It also has collaborations with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; and BioNTech.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in Y 1988 and is HQ’d in Tarrytown, New York.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!