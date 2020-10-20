Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? Love Those ‘Kisses’

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

Cash Pile calls are Buys if you can manage the risk.

Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY) broke out on 13 October at 134.45, it has yet to confirm but has garnered a early Buy rating. It is trading at 147.50 within it 52 wk trading range of 109.88 – 161.83 on low volume.

The Key support is 146.71 and the Key resistance is at 149.80 a solid close over that mark auger for my target price at 180 as Key indicators are Very Bullish across the board.

HSY is an American Aristocrat company and pays a 2.18% annual dividend.

News: The Hershey Company Recognized as One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products.

The company operates through 2 segments, North America, and International and Other.

It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Scharffen Berger, Dagoba, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, Bubble Yum, SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty, Oatmega, Paqui, ONE, and Krave brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, Nutrine, Maha Lacto, Jumpin, and Sofit brands.

It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores.

The Hershey Company was founded in Y 1894 and is HQ’d in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!