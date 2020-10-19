Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? Bow Wow!

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$CHWY

Cash Pile calls are Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below is the is the Cash Pile call for Monday, 19 October, as follows:

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) broke out on 12 October at 64.45 and is trading 68.10 pre-market Monday against its 52 wk high of 74.54.

Jefferies is calling it 100 and I am calling it 112 long term, all Key indicators are Very Bullish into the longer term.

Support is Strong at 59.51 and resistance is Nil.

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States.

The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

It offers approximately 60,000 products from 2,000 partner brands.

The company was founded in Y 2010 and is HQ’d in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!