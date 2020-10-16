Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? Blue Denim is Iconic

#buys #bullish #WallStreet #analysts

$LEVI

Cash Pile calls are Buys if you can manage the risk.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI): is the iconic denim brand and is seeing a resurgence in demand, and management is optimistic about the near term. Shares closed Thursday at 16.02 and have a consensus price target at 19.40 Vs my Very Bullish, across the board call at 23.55 as all Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish.

LEVI broke out on 1 October at 13,94 and confirmed Thursday, 15 October at 16.02. Support is deep, Resistance is Nil.

