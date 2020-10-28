Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? BioScience on Fire

#cash #bioscience #StrongBuy
$ANAB
AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) broke out on 14 October at 20.37, and confirmed on 27 October at 27.93.
Thus, garnering a Strong Buy with a target price of 100 as all Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish.
The Key support is at 20.22 and there is no overhead resistance.
AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications.
The company’s products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases. It is also developing immuno-oncology products, including TSR-042: anti-PD-1, TSR-022: anti-TIM-3, TSR-033: anti-LAG-3, and TSR-075: anti-PD-1/LAG-3 bispecific; and CC-90006: anti-PD-1 agonist for psoriasis, as well as other products for inflammation.
AnaptysBio, Inc. has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Ltd.; and collaboration with Celgene Corporation.
The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006.
AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in Y 2005 and is HQ’d in San Diego, California.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
,
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Economist Bruce WD Barren Opines on Today’s Gold Market - October 28, 2020
- White House Watch Daily Survey - October 28, 2020
- Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Roma Wins This Year’s Production Car Design Award - October 28, 2020