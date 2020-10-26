Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? A ‘Shack’ Attack

By on

Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? A ‘Shack’ Attack

$SHAK

Cash Pile calls are Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below is the is the Cash Pile call for Monday, 26 October, as follows:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has garnered a Strong Buy rating with a 105 LTN price target Vs a 59.29 consensus analyst target. There is Strong Support at 69.14 and no overhead resistance.

SHAK broke out on 20 August at 55.29 and confirmed on 22 October at 72.56

Our overall technical analysis is Bullish to Very Bullish across the board.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. They offer hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products.

As of 26 December 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated ‘Shacks’, 12 domestic licensed and 72 international licensed.

Shake Shack Inc. was founded in Y 2004 and is HQ’d in New York, New York.

