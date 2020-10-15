Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? A Mixed Bag, All Buys

Sitting on a Cash Pile 6.0? A Mixed Bag, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below is our list for Thursday, 15 October, as follows:

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was raised to Strong Buy from Outperform and its target price was raised to 1,565 from 1,500 at Raymond James.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to 26 from 22.00 at Raymond James.

Compass Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS) was started with a Buy rating and a 65 target price at HC Wainwright.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) was started with a Buy rating and a $290 target price (versus a $238.21 close) at UBS.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 212 from 209 at UBS.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) was started with a Buy rating and a 4 target price at B Riley FBR.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 144 from 115 at Truist.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

