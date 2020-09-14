Sitting on a Cash Pile 5-0? Let’s go to the Races!

#cash #KentuckyDerby #horse #racing #betting #casinos #racetracks #hotels

Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHND) is globally recognized for its iconic horse racing event, the Kentucky Derby. Shares broke out on 30 July at 139.07 and confirmed on 6 August at 160.16.

The Key support is at 141.53 and the Key resistance is at 171.01 a clear break of that mark augurs 191+ in the long term. All long term technical indicators are Very Bullish in here.

The stock is trading at 163.02 Vs it 52 wk trading range at 52.90 – 183.34.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States.

It operates through 3 segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

It also operates 5 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois, Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana, and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In addition, the company operates 8 casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar casino gaming services with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games, and operates hotels.

Further, it offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information; and provides the Bloodstock Research Information Services platform for horse racing statistical data.

Additionally, the company manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses, and provides totalizator services.

Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in Y 1928 and is HQ’d in Louisville, Kentucky.

