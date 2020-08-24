Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? This Homebuilder is a Top Pick

#housing #boom

$TOL

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL): Monday, we lifted our target price to 57 mid term from 40 Vs the consensus target for the builder of upscale homes at 38.23, and Friday’s closing price was 44.65. TOL is on the CP Top Pick list.

TOL stock broke out on 12 June and confirmed on 21 August at 44.65, all of our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish, support is Strong and Deep and there is no overhead resistance.

Toll Brothers, Inc. share price is 28% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 21% not including dividends in the same frame. It’s 52 wk trading range is 13.28 – 49.31. That is a solid performance in a choppy year

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States.

The company operates in 2 segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living.

It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options.

Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and 2nd-home buyers.

Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in Y 1967 and is HQ’d in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!