Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? The Bank to Bank Your Bank

#Citygroup

$C

Citigroup: shares of this Top bank are trading at the lowest marks since Y 2016. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has approximately 200-M customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.

C provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.

Trading is cheap at 7.2X estimated Y 2020 earnings, this company looks very reasonable in a sector that has really lagged.

Citigroup investors receive a 3.88% dividend.

C broke out Tuesday at 53.76 and is trading at 54.73 pre-market Wednesday, in NY, the posted consensus price is at 69.71.

The Support is Strong at 51.08, and resistance is light overhead, and Nil beyond 78.22. A close over 61.93 augurs a move to 80 and beyond.

As of this writing I am Neutral C, with a Bullish bias.

As of 31 December 2019, it operated 2,348 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia.

Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is HQ’d in New York, New York.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!