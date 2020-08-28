Sitting on a Cash Pile 4-0? Let’s go Hunting and Fishing After the Virus

#cash #earnings #sportinggoods, #golf #hunting #fishing

$DKS

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was up over 15% at 53.85 on Wednesday after its earnings report. And is trading Friday at 54.45 against it 52 wk trading range of 13.46 – 57.20.

There is Strong Support at 47.09 and no overhead resistance. DKS pays a 2.32% dividend.

The stock broke out on 21 May at 30.84 and confirmed on 21 July at 41.97. All of our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish on the 26 August gap open at 47.7 to 50.4701.

We initiated a Buy rating Friday with a target price at 65.77 on recovery from the virus chaos into 2021.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the Eastern United States.

It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel and footwear and accessories.

The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores, and e-Commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping.

As of 2 May 2020, it operated 726 DICK’S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick’S Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. was founded in Y 1948 and is HQ’d in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!