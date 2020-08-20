Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? Food for the Open Road

#

$MUSA

Murphy USA has store locations in some of the Top travel areas of the United States.

The company (NYSE:MUSA) operates a chain of retail stores in the United States that offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. As of 31 December the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States.

The stock broke out on 10 July at 114.70 and confirmed on 19 August at 142.56. All Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish, the Support is Strong at 139.02 and there is no resistance in here.

My overall analysis is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias.

Thursday we put a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of 179 into this mid to long term. The consensus figure is 147, and Murphy USA stock closed at 142.56/ share Wednesday Vs a 52 wk range of 78.75 – 144.09 (marked Wednesday)

The company was founded in Y 1996 and is HQ’d in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Have a healthy Road Trip, Keep the Faith!