Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? Cloud Communications Services for Business and Consumers

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) finished at 12.53 Friday post-earnings against it 52 wk trading range of 4.18 – 13.75.

Vonage shares have added about 72% since the beginning of this year Vs the S&P 500’s gainer of 3%.

VG shares broke out on 22 April at 8.22 and confirmed on 15 July at 10.84.

Vonage has outperformed the market this year, the Big Q in investors’ minds is what is next for the stock?

From a technical outlook the stock there is Deep support and No resistance, plus all Key indicators are Very Bullish. And the way the stock has acted this year 16/share does not look out of the question.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers.

VG operates through 2 segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network, API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through softphone software, or mobile client applications.

Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia.

Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in Y 2000 and is HQ’d in Holmdel, New Jersey.

