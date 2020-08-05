Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? All New Homes Need What This Company Makes

#cash #housing #boom #Whirlpool

$WHR

Whirlpool, the coming increase in new home sales is a big plus for this company. Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products.

Its principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers and refrigerator water filters, laundry appliances and related laundry accessories, cooking and other small domestic appliances, and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Whirlpool markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Admiral, Affresh, Gladiator, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Laden, Privileg, KIC, Consul, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Diqua and Royalstar brands.

Investors receive a 2.87% dividend. The consensus target price is 159 against a 52 wk high of 167.94. The last WPR stock trade Tuesday marked at 167.94.

WHR broke out on 18 May at 118.59 and confirmed on 13 July at 136.46. The Support is Strong at 152.30 and the resistance is Nil.

We are Very Bullish across the board on Whirlpool, as all Key technical indicators are Very Bullish.

My near term target price is 190/200 with an additional 10% into mid-2021 as the millenial housing boom take hold.

The company was founded in Y 1911 and is HQ’d in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!