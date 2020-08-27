Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? A Quality Entertainment Stock at a Discount

#cash #discount #stock #entertainment

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has a history of success and stability, so we might expect this blue chip stock to trade for at a high valuation, that is not the case. CMCSA is trading for just 14X F-Y 2019’s adjusted earnings per share.



On 26 May the stock broke out at 39.52 and confirmed on 24 August at 43.80, Wednesday it closed at 44.20 against its 52 wk trading range of 31.71 – 47.74, the company pays a 2.12% dividend.

The Support is Strong and deep and the overhead resistance is light.

My technical outlook is Bullish across the board with a long term target price at 57 ATV (after the virus) allow the theme parks to fully reopen.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide.

It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments.

The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, and advertising services.

The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and information, and sports content, regional sports and news networks, international cable networks, and various digital properties, including brand-aligned Websites, as well as engages in the cable television studio production operations.

The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties.

The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features names.

It also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by 3rd parties.

The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan.

The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, high-speed Internet, voice, and wireless phone services; and content services comprising operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks.

The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Comcast Corporation was founded in Y 1963 and is HQ’d in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!