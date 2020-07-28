Sitting on a Cash Pile 3.0? The People Have to Eat!

#agribusiness #worldwide #food #grains #investors

$BG

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is a Top mid-cap stock, it has rallied nicely off the March lows and continues to offer investors a good entry points.

Bunge Ltd. operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in the following 5 segments.

The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds, grains, vegetable oils and protein meals.

It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers and other oilseed processors, as well as 3rd-party edible oil processing companies, as well as for industrial and biodiesel production.

The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise and others for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors and other retailers.

The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes, corn milling products, whole grain and fiber ingredients and milled rice products.

The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol, and it generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse.

The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate and potassium fertilizers, as well as single super phosphate, ammonia, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple superphosphate, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate and potassium chloride.

The company was founded in Y 1818 and is HQ’d in St. Louis, Missouri

BG broke out on 16 June at 41.08, and confirmed on 17 July at 43.06. There is Strong Support at 41.84 and the resistance is light through 56.60. All of our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish in here.

The stock closed Monday at 45 against it 52 wk trading range of 29.0 to 59.65

BG is an Aristocrat stock, it pays investors a 4.51% dividend. I have a 79.43 price target for the shares long term as the world reopens, the Wall Street consensus target is 61.75.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!