Sitting on a Cash Pile 3.0? Shareholders Like This US Homebuilder

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) broke out on 26 May and 3X confirmed on 14, 15, and 16 July, now we are rating it a Strong buy in the US homebuilder sector.

The Key support is ar 40.21 and the overhead resistance is light. Friday the stock closed at 42.62, +1.33. Just off its 52 wk highs. My Q-1 Y 2021 call is 60-65/share.

Our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish and we are Bullish across the board. PHM pays a 1.13% dividend.

PulteGroup pays its CEO, Ryan Marshall, a salary of $990-K, that is lower than the industry median. Mr. Marshall directly owns $11-M worth of shares in the company, implying he is deeply invested in the company’s success.

Over the past 3 yrs, PulteGroup, Inc. has seen its EPS grow by 28% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 2.9% over the last year.

Shareholders are likely pleased with PulteGroup, Inc. for providing a total return of 76% over 3 yrs.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States.

The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land.

It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

As of 31 December 2018, the company controlled 89,530 owned lots and 60,047 lots under land option agreements.

It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers, sells the servicing rights for the originated loans, and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers.

The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010.

PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in Y 1950 and is HQ’d in Atlanta, Georgia.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!