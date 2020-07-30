Sitting on a Cash Pile 3.0? QTS Realty Trust Looks Like a Takeover Target

#data #center #takeover #target #cloud #managed #services #IT #applications

QTS Realty Trust is a Top data center pick and the company looks like a takeover target.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services.

Its integrated technology service platform of custom data center colocation and cloud and managed services provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Its Critical Facilities Management provides increased efficiency and greater performance for 3rd-party data center owners and operators.

QTS owns, operates or manages 24 data centers spanning over 6-M sqf, and supports more than 1,000 customers in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

QTS has very positive potential, as the company’s recent restructuring plan centered around a narrowing of its C3 Business and a clearer focus on Hyperscale and Hybrid Colocation.

While this change has caused some to question management and its strategy it enhances the thesis that as the world gradually shifts to a hybrid IT model, enterprises require support from a trusted provider like QTS to navigate the uncertain transition to a hybrid model where flexibility, security and compliance concerns remain high.

Its Service Delivery Platform (SDP) is seen as a Key differentiation in driving its overall strategy of providing customers with integrated hybrid solutions with enhanced visibility and control of their IT environments, which further enhances QTS’ value proposition.

Investors receive a 2.75% distribution. QTS Realty Trust stock closed most recently at 71.13 just shy of its 52 wk highs.

The stock broke out on 14 July at 64.86 and has yet to confirm, though all Key technical indicators are Very Bullish in here, the Support is Strong at 64.24 and there is No overhead resistance. A takeover would add 20-25% to the stock price I believe. It is a Buy for an aggressive portfolio.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!