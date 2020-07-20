Sitting on a Cash Pile 3.0? A Solid Place in ‘The Cloud’

#NET #cash #cloud #technology #healthcare #financialservices #consumer #retail #non-profits #industries #government #IoT

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) broke at on 17 March at 18.69, and has continued North through the C-19 coronavirus chaos. The shares ended trading Friday at 37.02 Vs a 52 wk high at 42.60.

I am calling it a Buy in here on the pullback, all of our Key technical indicators are Very Bullish, the Key support is at 36.95 and the resistance is Nil. My target price is 47.50-50.00 mid term.

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide.

The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization.

In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. Further, the company provides solution to protect an organization’s internal resources, such as devices, users, applications, and data comprising Zero Trust Security and Access Management, which secures, authenticates, and monitors user access to internal applications and infrastructure hosted on-premise or in cloud environments; and Secure Web Gateway to secure and filter outbound Internet traffic to protect employees from threats on the public Internet and to help protect Internet-browsing employees from bringing malware or vulnerable code into an organization.

Additionally, it offers Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer virtual private network (VPN), a VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices.

The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud.

The company was founded in Y 2009 and is HQ’d in San Francisco, California.

