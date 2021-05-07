Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Investors See Whiteness and Brightness

#cash #bullish #buy

$CC

Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC) broke out on 26 March at 27.66 and confirmed on 6 May at 34.65. Thus garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target at 55/share.

The shares traded near 35 Thursday marking aa 52 wk high. The consensus price target is at 34.11.

All of our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish, the Support is strong and deep and there is no overhead resistance.

Note: CC posted a profit of $96-M or 00.57/share in Q-1 of Y 2021. Adjusted EPS were 00.71/share for the Quarter, which surpassed consensus estimates of 00.68/ share.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

CC operates through 4 segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions.

The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents.

The Advanced Performance Materials segment provides polymers and advanced materials.

Its Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial chemicals used in gold production, industrial, and consumer applications.

The company sells its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors.

The Chemours Company was founded in Y 2014 and is HQ’d in Wilmington, Delaware.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!