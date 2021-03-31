Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? This Bio-Tech is Focused on Discovering and Developing Cancer Immunotherapies

By on

Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? This Bio-Tech is Focused on Discovering and Developing Cancer Immunotherapies

#cash #bullish #buy

$AFMD

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) broke out on 10 March at 6.88 and confirmed on 31 March at 7.91. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target at 12.54. The Street’s consensus target is at 12.36.

AFMD closed Wednesday at 7.91 within 52-wk range of 1.50 – 8.60.

The Key support is at 7.63 and the resistance is Nil beyond 8.48.

Our outlook is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, as the Fibo technical indicator tuned Very Bullish Wednesday.

Affimed NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager for the treatment of advanced cancer patients; AFM26, an innate cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific antibodies for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing AFM11, a T cell engager for the treatment of CD19+ B cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia (AML); and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb that is in Phase 1 clinical study of refractory AML.

The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Corporation; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. and Roche.

It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD Anderson’s NK-cell product; Genentech; and Roivant Sciences.

The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed NV in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in Y 2000 and is HQ’d in Heidelberg, Germany

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #AFMD, #Bullish, #buy, #cancer, #cash, #Hodgkin, #immunotherapies, #lymphoma, #support

Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? This Bio-Tech is Focused on Discovering and Developing Cancer Immunotherapies added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? The Focus is on Nat Gas and Crude Oil
  2. Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? We Are Going Back to the Movies!