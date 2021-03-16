Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? Americans are Going Shopping Again for ‘Good Stuff’

#cash #bullish #buy

$JWN

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) broke out on 8 March at 37.34 and confirmed on 15 March at 45.79. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr target price of 66/share. Other Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of 33.88.

The stock is trading pre-market Tuesday at 45.93 its 52 wk high.

The support is Strong and deep and the overhead resistance is Nil. The majority of our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish in here.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

As of 5 May 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs.

Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in Y 1901 and is HQ’d in Seattle, Washington.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!