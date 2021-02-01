Sitting on a Cash Pile 11.0? Sallie Mae Invests in Education, it Pays Off

#SallieMae #education #cash #buy

$SLM

Sallie Mae Corp. (NYSE:SLM) broke out on 14 September at 7.80 and confirmed on 29 January at 13.88, garnering an LTN Cash Pile buy signal, with a Very Bullish target price of 20.21, The support is Strong at 13.03 and the Key overhead resistance is light through 14.45, then Nil.

The stock is currently trading pre-market in NY at 14.24 within its 52 wk trading range of 5.60 – 14.66.

Our overall technical analysis long- term is Very Bullish.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States.

It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

It has a strategic partnership with EVERFI, Inc. to deliver a specialized financial literacy curriculum to California high schools.

The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013.

SLM Corporation was founded in Y 1972 and is HQ’d in Newark, Delaware.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!