Sino Land Company (0083.HK) HEFFX Technical Analysis

Sino Land

Ticker: 0083.HK

Price: HKD9.50

Business Summary

Sino Land Company Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the sale of property.

Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through six segments: the Property Sales segment, the Property Rental segment, the Hotel Operations segment, the Property Management and Other Services segment, the Investments in Securities and Financing segment.

The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of residential units. These include residential units in Corinthia By The Sea in Tseung Kwan O, Dragons Range in Kau To, the Palazzo in Chengdu, among others.

The Property Rental segment is engaged in the rental of retail portfolio, office portfolio, and industrial portfolio.

The Hotel Operations segment is involved the operation of hotels.

The hotels are The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, Conrad Hong Kong, The Westin Sydney and The Olympian Hong Kong.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 9.65.

The projected upper bound is: 10.09.

The projected lower bound is: 8.97.

The projected closing price is: 9.53.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 1 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 18 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 11 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 41.4286. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 49.56. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 53 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 119.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SINO LAND closed up 0.310 at 9.520. Volume was 74% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 56% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 9.350 9.530 9.350 9.520 1,738,378

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 9.37 9.71 10.51 Volatility: 30 36 40 Volume: 3,922,575 5,977,196 6,700,622

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SINO LAND is currently 9.4% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 0083.HK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0083.HK and have had this outlook for the last 15 periods. Our momentum oscillator has set a new 14-period high while the security price has not. This is a bullish divergence.