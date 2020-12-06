Simple Ways to Improve Our Immune Systems

#Immune #Systems #COVID19

Many people who end up with severe COVID-19 have reduced adaptive immune function. As a result, they do not clear the virus quickly and end up having to rely on a more proinflammatory killing of the virus inside their cells instead, which damages healthy cells too

Reduced T cell function appears to be a primary cause of severe COVID-19

Diet and nutritional supplementation are 2 Key strategies that can help support the human immune function. Topping the list of nutrients required are vitamin D, magnesium, zinc and selenium

Melatonin is also important, as it has the ability to freely pass into any cell where it upregulates Nrf2 transcription, thereby boosting endogenous antioxidant production

Other strategies that help support your immunity through a variety of means include time-restricted eating, exercise and sauna.

The Basics

Our immune system consists of 2 primary defenses, the are:

The innate immune system, which is the 1st line defense made up of NK (natural killer) cells, macrophages and white blood cells like neutrophils, and

The adaptive immune system: T cells, and B cells that produce antibodies

The Top 2 nutrient deficiencies to look after are:

Diet and nutritional supplementation are two key strategies that can help boost your immune function, and vitamin D may be the most important nutrient in this respect.

Vitamin D activates more than 2,000 genes, including vitamin K-dependent proteins and repair genes. It also helps the body produce powerful antimicrobial and antiviral peptides.

In order to convert the vitamin D into its active form, we need magnesium, so magnesium the 2nd-most important nutrient deficiency to address. Magnesium is also required for immune cell function, so if your magnesium level is low, your immune function could be impaired.

Zinc and Selenium are important too

In terms of importance, zinc is 3rd. Taking zinc lozenges at the 1st onset of cold symptoms has been shown to cut the duration of the common cold by 6-7 days when taken correctly. When using lozenges, you have to take it every 2 hrs within 24 hrs of symptom onset at 18 milligrams per dose, and the total daily dose is 75+ milligrams.

4th on the list is selenium. Not only is selenium deficiency associated with a 5X higher risk of dying from COVID-19 and 3X higher risk of having a poor COVID-19 outcome.

Selenium is also important for the production of glutathione, which appears to play a significant role in COVID-19.

Hang on, there is more

Another supplement that is associated with improved COVID-19 outcomes is melatonin.

Melatonin is actively produced in the body throughout the day and is a master antioxidant, meaning it scavenges free radicals. It also binds to melatonin receptors that upregulate your innate antioxidant defense systems.

Nebulized hydrogen peroxide: many people have recovered from COVID-19 using it. I have written about it in the column before.

Nebulizing hydrogen peroxide into your sinuses, throat and lungs is a simple, straightforward way to augment your body’s natural expression of hydrogen peroxide to combat infections and can be used to support the immune system.

All you need is a desktop nebulizer, food-grade hydrogen peroxide and some saline. That way, you have everything you need and can begin treatment at home at the first signs of a respiratory infection.

Food grade hydrogen peroxide must be diluted down to a 0.1% dilution before use.

Hydrogen peroxide works like a signaling molecule, and may even have some direct virucidal effect on the cells in the lining of the lungs and the sinuses where the virus takes hold initially. Thus, killing it directly, plus supporting your immune responses.

In addition to addressing nutrient deficiencies, in particular vitamin D, magnesium, zinc and selenium optimizing metabolic health is Key.

Research reveals that metabolic syndrome, obesity and diabetes, all those things, worsen the outcomes of COVID-19 as well as other infections like influenza.

Obesity also increases the duration that 1 can carry the virus and share it for longer. So, it’s especially negative in a society that tends to be in poor metabolic health, and 1 of the molecules that gets activated during an infection is called HMGB1, which stands for High Mobility Box-1.

That gets activated during an infection, and it is 1 of the ey molecules that offsets the cytokine storm by activating NFKB and NLRP3 inflammasome and eventually causes this massive pro-inflammatory cytokine response.

That research theorizes is that hyperglycemia, insulin resistance, elevated blood sugar will make it more likely that HMGB1 is going to get into the cell and turn on NFKB and these other pro-inflammatory cytokines that will eventually lead to the cytokine storm.

To improve your NAD+ level, strategies such as exercise, hot or cold exposure and time-restricted eating can get the job done. I add niacin and intermittent fasting, which I have also written about in the column.

The good news is that strategies such as sauna, exercise, eating real food, and fasting not only will improve the production of NAD, but also will reduce the consumption of it. These strategies also lower inflammation, which in and of itself will lower your NAD consumption.

Regular sauna bathing and exercise are among the best things we can do to strengthen your immune system and increase our body’s resilience.

